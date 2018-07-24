Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams to Star in Bob Fosse Miniseries for FX, With Lin-Manuel Miranda as EP

Get your dancing shoes on: Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams are set to co-star in a FX limited series based on the lives of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

FX has handed an eight-episode order to the untitled miniseries, with Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) onboard as an executive producer. It’ll chronicle the romantic and creative partnership between legendary choreographer Fosse (Rockwell) and Broadway dancer Verdon (Williams). “Featuring Fosse’s choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art,” according to the official description.

RELATEDPose Renewed for Season 2 at FX

Tony winner Steven Levenson (Masters of Sex) will write the pilot and serve as showrunner. Production is slated to begin this fall, for a planned 2019 premiere.

Rockwell is fresh off an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor for last year’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He’s mostly known for his film roles, but he has made recent appearances on Inside Amy Schumer and Drunk History. Williams has nabbed four Oscar nominations for films like Brokeback Mountain and Manchester by the Sea, but she first broke out on the small screen as Jen on The WB’s teen drama Dawson’s Creek.