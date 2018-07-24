Madam Secretary: Hillary Clinton to Guest-Star in Season 5 Premiere

Madam Secretary is with her. And her. And him.

Former Secretary of State/2016 presidential candidate Hilary Rodham Clinton and former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Gen. Colin Powell will play themselves in the CBS drama’s Season 5 premiere, the network announced Tuesday.

In the episode, which was filmed on July 11, Téa Leoni’s Elizabeth McCord seeks her predecessors’ advice about responding to a delicate situation.

Albright appeared on the show once before, in Season 2.

“We’re delighted to have these three former secretaries of state be part of our season premiere,” said executive producer Barbara Hall via statement. “It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes.”

Executive producer Lori McCreary added via statement: “Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling. And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle… We welcome Secretary Albright, Secretary Clinton and General Powell to the Madam Secretary family!”

The episode will air on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 10/9c on CBS.