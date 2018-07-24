Demi Lovato's Beat Shazam Episode Pulled After Singer's Hospitalization

Tuesday’s episode of Beat Shazam featuring a guest appearance by Demi Lovato has been pulled from Fox’s schedule in the wake of the singer’s hospitalization for an apparent drug overdose.

In a statement, the network said, “Tonight’s previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato. In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.”

Lovato’s appearance was taped last December.

Per TMZ, Lovato was rushed t the hospital on Tuesday after suffering an alleged heroin overdose. She is said to be in stable condition.