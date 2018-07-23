The 100 Sneak Peek: Clarke Makes a Sickening Discovery About McCreary

Is Clarke Griffin going to have to slap someone again?

Tuesday’s episode of The 100 (The CW, 8/7c) educates Clarke about the “trials and tribulations Wonkru faced in the bunker and the impossible decisions they were forced to make in the dark year.” But that’s not the only new information she’ll find herself processing this week.

As you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the season’s third-to-last hour, Clarke also learns about the declining health of McCreary and his men — and how it could affect Abby’s safety moving forward.

“You’re all sick!” Clarke deduces after witnessing a few not-so-subtle signs. “That’s why you took my mom with you from Polis, why you helped us open the bunker.”

“Yes,” McCreary replies. “And now that you’re back, she might actually do her job.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the tense interaction between Clarke and McCreary, then drop a comment with your hopes for the season’s final episodes below.