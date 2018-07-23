Shadowhunters Casts Luke Baines as 'New' Jonathan for Final Episodes

Jonathan Morgenstern is going to look a little different the next time he and Clary come face to face.

Luke Baines (Australia’s Home and Away) will recur in the final episodes of Freeform’s Shadowhunters as Jonathan — in his true form — our sister site Deadline reports, replacing his previous pseudo portrayer Will Tudor. Jonathan will serve as the Big Bad of the series’ final episodes, presenting a “new level of evil that they can’t even imagine.”

As fans will recall, Jonathan was reborn in the final moments of the show’s midseason finale, which ended with a catastrophic explosion that caused Clary, Jonathan and Lilith to disappear.

The second half of Shadowhunters‘ third — and, sadly, final — season will air sometime in 2019, followed by a two-hour movie event currently being billed as The Final Hunt.

Your thoughts on Baines’ casting? Your general hopes for Shadowhunters‘ final run? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.