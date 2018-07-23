Ratings: Ghosted Ends on a Low Note

Fox’s Ghosted unceremoniously ended its one-and-done run on Sunday night with 1.1 million total viewers (the comedy’s fourth-smallest audience) and a 0.4 demo rating, dipping a tenth to match its series low.

CBS’ Big Brother (5.4 mil/1.4) dominated the night in the demo, holding steady week-to-week.

ABC’s #TGIT-infused Celebrity Family Feud (6 mil/1.1) ticked up, while $100,000 Pyramid (5.1 mil/0.9) and To Tell the Truth (3.9 mil/0.8) were steady.

Lastly, NBC’s Shades of Blue (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

Want scoop on any scripted summer or fall shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.