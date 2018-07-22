Quotes of the Week: The Originals, Suits, Killjoys, UnREAL and More

Team TVLine may still be recovering from the whirlwind that was San Diego Comic-Con, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten about our weekly roundup of the best sound bites from primetime, late-night and beyond.

Our latest batch of Quotes of the Week features a Community movie update from The Joel McHale Show, a Game of Thrones reference from Suits, politically incorrect gender politics from the final season of UnREAL and a Kardashian family takedown courtesy of Michelle Wolf.

Also included in this week’s collection: an assortment of gems from the season premieres of Trial & Error and Killjoys, and the series finale of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!