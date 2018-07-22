3rd Rock's Elmarie Wendel Dead at 89

Elmarie Wendel, best known to TV audiences for her role as 3rd Rock From the Sun landlady Mrs. Dubcek, has died at the age of 89, TMZ reports.

Wendel worked consistently as a character actress before landing 3rd Rock in 1996. Earlier credits include guest spots on Knight Rider, The Jeffersons, The Facts of Life, Murphy Brown, Seinfeld, Major Dad, Santa Barbara, Empty Nest, Weird Science and Murder, She Wrote.

After 3rd Rock ended in 2001, Wendel guest-starred on four episodes of NYPD Blue, then landed a recurring role as the flirtatious Gina on George Lopez. She later appeared in select episodes of General Hospital and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, and reunited with 3rd Rock co-stars Kristen Johnston and Wayne Knight on an episode of the TV Land sitcom The Exes.

Wendel’s daughter, actress J.C. Wendel, paid tribute to her mom on Instagram: