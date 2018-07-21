Wynonna Earp Renewed for Season 4

Well, that was quick: Syfy has renewed Wynonna Earp for Season 4, just one day after the launch of Season 3. The good news was first shared on Saturday during the show’s annual panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Melanie Scrofano plays the title character in Wynonna Earp, which is adapted from the comic book created by Beau Smith. Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere in 2019.

“We are absolutely delighted that Wynonna Earp has been renewed for a fourth season,” series creator Emily Andras said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are so grateful to Syfy for their relentless and ferocious support of the series and the ‘Earper’ fandom.”

In addition to Wynonna Earp, Syfy’s scripted slate includes returning series Channel Zero, Happy, Killjoys, Krypton, The Magicians, Van Helsing and Z Nation. Upcoming shows include George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers (launching this fall) and comic book adaptation Deadly Class (premiering in 2019).

Wynonna Earp currently airs Fridays at 9/8c.