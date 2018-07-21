The Purge: Watch the First Full Trailer for USA Network's New Horror Series

“What is more American than The Purge?”

That’s the question asked by a Glen Beck-sounding radio host in the first official trailer for USA Network’s The Purge, a horror series based on the popular Blumhouse Productions film franchise.

The 90-second spot sets up the series’ premise: Once a year, in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, all crime — including murder — is legal. The drama follows several characters living in a small city as they figure out how far they’re willing to go to survive the night.

The video introduces us to Miguel (Gabriel Chavarria, East Los High), a Marine searching for his sister Penelope (Jessica Garza, SIX) after receiving a mysterious message about her; Amanda Warren (The Leftovers), a woman whose boss (Billy Baldwin, MacGyver) makes his employees work on Purge Night; and Good Leader Tavis (Fiona Dourif, The Blacklist), a spiritual leader who may or may not be involved in a Purge-related ritual sacrifice.

The Purge will premiere on USA Network on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 10/9c. Both the premiere and the 10-episode season’s finale will be simulcast on sister network Syfy.

