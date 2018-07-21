Roswell, New Mexico Trailer: Watch First Footage of The CW Reboot

Comic-Con goers experienced a close — and unexpected! — encounter of the third kind on Saturday.

Though Roswell, New Mexico doesn’t officially debut until midseason, those in attendance at the panel for The CW’s Legacies — watch that trailer here — were treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming Roswell reboot, which TVLine can exclusively share with you.

The new Roswell stars Jeanine Mason (Grey’s Anatomy) as Liz Ortecho, a biomedical researcher — and the daughter of illegal immigrants — who returns to her hometown, only to have her world turned upside down when she discovers that her teenage crush Max (The Originals‘ Nathan Parsons) is more than a police officer in Roswell, New Mexico. He’s also… an alien!

Roswell, New Mexico‘s cast includes Lily Cowles (BrainDead) as Isobel, a fellow alien masquerading as a human; Michael Vlamis (New Girl) as Michael, an alien desperate to leave this planet; Tyler Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars) as Alex Manes, a military vet whose father’s expectations threaten his future with the man he loves; Michael Trevino (The Vampire Diaries) as Kyle, whose father is the town sheriff; Heather Hemmens (Hellcats) as Liz’s best friend Maria; and Karan Oberoi (Counterpart) as Isobel’s husband Noah.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment below: Will you be visiting Roswell, New Mexico next year?