Michael Strahan to Co-Host GMA's New Third Hour With The View's Sara Haines

Michael Strahan is tackling another TV gig: The NFL Hall of Famer will co-host the new third hour of ABC’s Good Morning America alongside The View‘s Sara Haines, our sister site Variety is reporting.

The third-hour expansion of ABC’s morning show was first announced back in May, replacing food-themed talk show The Chew, which was cancelled after seven seasons. The new hour led by Strahan and Haines will debut on Monday, Sept. 10.

Strahan has been part of the ABC family for years, co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa from 2012 until 2016, when he moved to GMA as a full-time co-host. (He’s been contributing to GMA since 2014.) Strahan also hosts the ABC primetime game show The $100,000 Pyramid.

Starting in 2013, Haines was an ABC News contributor and weekend host for Good Morning America. She moved to The View in 2016, taking a seat as a permanent co-host. She’ll be leaving The View, marking that show’s second departure in less than a week: Co-host Paula Faris exited the daytime talker on Wednesday.