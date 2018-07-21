Man in the High Castle Gets Season 3 Premiere Date, Plus Early Renewal

Amazon on Saturday announced that the long-awaited third season of The Man in the High Castle will be released on Friday, Oct. 5.

But in addition to revealing a premiere date, the streamer also confirmed that the alternate-reality drama has already been renewed for Season 4.

Amazon previously dropped a teaser that suggests an uprising will take place in the new episodes. Watch it below:

Fight for the world you want. #ResistanceRises on 10/5. pic.twitter.com/QCqwYcO69I — The Man in the High Castle (@HighCastleTV) July 21, 2018

High Castle‘s run has been a stormy one. After Frank Spotnitz abruptly stepped down as showrunner midway through production of Season 2, the series proceeded without a singular boss, operating instead like “a republic,” it was explained at last summer’s TCA press tour.

For Season 3, however, Bosch executive producer Eric Overmyer assumes the top post. He previously co-created HBO’s Peabody Award-winning Treme, as well as served as an EP on Showtime’s The Affair.

Though “ratings” for streaming services are famously never released, Amazon claims Season 2 of High Castle had the best debut weekend of any of its scripted original series ever.

