Kim Possible Live-Action Movie: Star Sadie Stanley Suits Up in First Photo

Disney Channel’s live-action Kim Possible movie just got real.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, executive producers Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley unveiled the first photo of Sadie Stanley in costume, which you can peruse below:

Based on the animated series of the same name — which ran from 2002 to 2007 on Disney Channel — the live-action movie follows the adventures of Kim Possible, a “basic, average” teenager who also happens to save the world on a regular basis.

The cast of Disney Channel’s Kim Possible movie also includes Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) as Kim’s sidekick/love interest Ron Stoppable, Todd Stashwick (The Originals) as Kim’s nemesis Dr. Drakken, Taylor Ortega (Succession) as his henchwoman Shego, Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home) as tech genius Wade Load and Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) as Kim’s mom Dr. Ann Possible. Additional cast members are still to be announced.

Though an exact premiere date hasn’t been revealed, the Kim Possible movie is set to air sometime in 2019.

Your thoughts on Stanley as Kim? Drop ’em in a comment below.