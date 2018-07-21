Arrow Season 7 Trailer Features Prison Shower Brawl, Mysterious New Archer

Has Arrow‘s Oliver Queen been laying down and taking his licks in supermax, versus fighting back?

“That’s never been who you are,” Diggle remarks to Oliver during a prison visit in the CW series’ Season 7 trailer, which was released at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon. Sure enough, we then see Oliver very much fight back during a prison shower ambush!

Also in the trailer, we see some of the scalawags from the past that Oliver will lock horns anew with behind bars; Evil Laurel apparently has segued into some sort of city government position, where she makes clear that vigilantism (or “vigilante-ism”) is frowned upon more than ever in the wake of Mayor Queen being outed; Dinah and the SCPD get to wondering about a new masked archer; and Ricardo Diaz resurfaces to prattle on about how he plans to make Oliver pay, by targeting loved ones Felicity and William.

