Vikings' Katheryn Winnick Joins Netflix Martial Arts Drama Wu Assassins

Queen Lagertha will soon try her hand at martial arts.

Vikings star Katheryn Winnick has been cast as a series regular on Netflix’s forthcoming crime drama Wu Assassins, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series, which combines martial arts and supernatural elements, is set in San Francisco’s Chinatown and follows the latest and last Wu Assassin, Kai Jin (Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ Iko Uwais), who is chosen to round up the powers of an ancient triad and restore balance once again. Winnick will play Christine “C.G.” Gavin, an undercover cop who finds herself caught up in the middle of a gang war.

In addition, Wu Assassins has cast Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands) as Lu Xin Lee, an intelligent leader who runs a car theft gang; Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) as international crime boss Alec McCullough; and Tzi Ma (Silicon Valley) as Mr. Young, a Chinatown grocer and Kai’s mentor.

Winnick will next be seen when Vikings Season 5 resumes later this year. A premiere date is likely to be announced on Friday afternoon during the History drama’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. Production on Season 6, meanwhile, is already underway in Ireland.

A timetable for Wu Assassins has not yet been announced by Netflix.