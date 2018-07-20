The Passage: Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Cast Tease Fox's New Vampire Drama

The Passage star Saniyya Sidney may be too young to have watched Saved By the Bell‘s original run, but that didn’t stop her from invoking one a Zack Morris “Time out!” when she and co-stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack himself!), Henry Ian Cusick and Jamie McShane stopped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite Friday.

“She does this all the time,” Gosselaar said as Sidney giggled beside him.

The ambiance was light but the subject matter was grim: Fox’s forthcoming midseason drama centers on a virus that essentially turns its victims into vampires (“We call them virals,” Cusick noted before the interview began). In the Justin Cronin novel on which the series is based, the disease spreads rapidly and ruthlessly, bringing about an apocalypse.

Gosselaar told TVLine Season 1 of The Passage will focus on the lead-up to the outbreak, as his character Brad Wolgast is tasked with procuring a young test subject — Sidney’s Amy Bellafonte — for a government project that’s using the virus to try to cure other terrible diseases. (One guess as to how that goes.)

How do lost teeth, donuts and a nearly century-long time jump figure into the equation? Press PLAY on the video above to find out.