Charmed Stars Tease Reboot's Nods to Original Series: 'It Feels Really Familiar'

Demons beware, the new Charmed Ones are here — and they do pilates!

The stars of The CW’s upcoming Charmed reboot — Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery — dropped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite to preview the (mostly) new series, premiering Sunday, Oct. 14 a 9/8c.

“Our writers and EPs have seen every episode, I don’t know how many times,” Mantock says. “So they definitely have the arsenal to be able to put those little treats in there. And we’re fans of the original show, so we’d love to have [nods to it] in there.” (That said, you probably shouldn’t expect a cameo from Holly Marie Combs anytime soon.)

Adds Diaz, “There were so many things that work, and still work, so they were really smart about using the mythology, like the Book of Shadows and the Power of Three. When you watch the pilot, it feels really familiar.”

The ladies also introduce their characters, discuss their off-camera bond as “sisters” and reveal which type of supernatural creature they’d love to face off against — some more creative than others.

Hit PLAY on TVLine’s interview with the new Charmed Ones above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the new series below.