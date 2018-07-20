Adventure Time Series Finale to Air in September — Watch New Trailer

The final battle for the Land of Ooo is nigh.

Adventure Time‘s series finale event will air Monday, Sept. 3, the cast announced Friday during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Additionally, Adventure Time: The Final Seasons DVD — which includes every episode from Seasons 8, 9 and 10 — will hit shelves on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

As part of the big announcement, Cartoon Network also unveiled a new trailer (above) and a new clip, which you can check out below:

Narrated by BMO, the final multi-part episode of Adventure Time chronicles the Great Gum War, in which Finn and Jake — along with all the usual suspects, including Princess Bubblegum, Lady Rainicorn, Marceline, Flame Princess, Lemongrab, Slime Princess, Huntress Wizard and, of course, Lumpy Space Princess — engage in their final heated battle against Gumbald’s evil army.

Since the show’s official premiere in 2010, Adventure Time has collected countless critical accolades, including seven Primetime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.

How do you hope Adventure Time will end? Drop your wishes in a comment below.