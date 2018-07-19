Boris Kodjoe Joins Station 19 Season 2

Fresh off his run on CBS’ cancelled Code Black, Boris Kodjoe is set to heat up ABC’s Station 19 in a mystery-laded role.

TVLine has learned that Kodjoe is joining Season 2 of the ABC series in the recurring role of a “seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past.” He returns to the Seattle fire department after an extended absence, and brings with him a new approach to the job that doesn’t sit well with the rest of the Station 19 crew.

Among other #TGIT casting news as of late: Grey’s Anatomy has upped Kim Raver (Teddy Altman) to series-regular status ahead of Season 15, while How to Get Away With Murder has handed out similar promotions to both Amirah Vann (Tegan Price) and Rome Flynn (Gabriel Maddox).

In addition to Code Black, Kodjoe’s previous TV credits include The Last Man on Earth, on which he recurred as the other Phil Miller, as well as NBC’s one-and-done spy dramedy Undercovers and the Showtime drama Soul Food.

Station 19 Season 2 is set to air Thursdays at 9/8c this fall. A premiere date has not yet been announced by ABC.