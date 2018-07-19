Star Wars: The Clone Wars Revival Headed to Disney's Streaming Service

Did you just sense a disturbance in the Force? Don’t worry, it’s a good thing: Star Wars: The Clone Wars is returning to TV, with 12 all-new episodes to air on Disney’s forthcoming streaming service.

The news was revealed Thursday during a 10th-anniversary Clone Wars panel at San Diego Comic-Con, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with Lucasfilm animation chief Dave Filoni announcing the revival for a room full of fans. The official Star Wars Twitter feed also confirmed the news, declaring that Clone Wars is “reporting in for another tour of duty”:

The popular animated spinoff of the Star Wars franchise — featuring cartoon versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and other characters — debuted on Cartoon Network in 2008 and ran for five seasons there before moving to Netflix in 2014 for a sixth and final season.

The only bad news: Disney’s streaming service still doesn’t have a launch date (or even a name) yet, so no premiere date for the new Clone Wars episodes has been set.