Nightflyers Trailer: Buckle Up for Syfy's Space Thriller From George R.R. Martin

In space, no one can hear you scream… and that’s good because, based on this Nightflyers trailer, we’re gonna be screaming a lot.

In a new sneak peek at the upcoming Syfy drama based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s novella — which debuted during Thursday’s Comic-Con panel — The Night Shift alum Eoin Macken plays a scientist who tells his young daughter he’s about to go “farther than anyone’s ever gone.” He’s part of a mission to outer space, along with several other scientists, and the stakes are high: “Our world is dying,” someone warns, “but maybe we can save our families. Save our home.”

But things don’t go exactly as planned. “There was a malfunction during launch,” Gretchen Mol’s character ominously reports, “and it wasn’t an accident.” Suddenly, people are screaming, blood is being spilled… and Macken’s character sees a vision of his daughter aboard the spaceship. Is it a ghost? Or something even scarier?

Want to see how this Alien-meets-Poltergiest space thriller plays out? Nightflyers launches this fall on Syfy. Press PLAY above for an early taste, then hit the comments below with your first impressions.