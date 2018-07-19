Nashville: New Series Finale Trailer Hints at Happy Ending for [Spoiler]

Well, at least one Nashville couple appears to finish off the series’ run hand-in-hand. Literally.

In a preview released Thursday for the CMT drama’s final episode, Will and former love Zach seem to have reunited, walking together on the bridge where Deacon proposed to Rayna. Good luck, you lovebirds!

Elsewhere in the promo for the July 26 hour (9/8c), we see Zach informing Brad that he’s going to buy Shiny New Records (while Deacon and Alannah look on), Daphne anxiously awaiting the outcome of Nashville’s Next Country Star and Avery angrily asking Juliette, “How could you keep this from me?”… so, we’re guessing he’s somehow found out about the baby. (Her answer to that question, by the way, is no surprise but will break the heart of longtime viewers.)

Then there’s that shot, first teased in a previous promo, that sure makes it look like a certain redhead will appear in the drama’s swan song. “Is this real?” Deacon asks. Welp, we’ll find out soon!

Press PLAY on the video above to see the preview, then hit the comments with your predictions for Nashville‘s curtain call.