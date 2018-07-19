Moon Bloodgood and GH's Billy Miller Join Apple's Are You Sleeping Thriller

Falling Skies alum Moon Bloodgood has booked a series regular role on Are You Sleeping, a thriller series for Apple’s yet-to-be-named, coming-some-day streaming service. Meanwhile, three-time Daytime Emmy winner Billy Miller (General Hospital, The Young and the Restless) is set to recur. Apple's Upcoming TV Shows Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, Are You Sleeping — which counts Reese Witherspoon among its EPs — centers on Octavia Spencer’s Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast. Lizzy Caplan plays Josie and Lanie, twin sisters whose father was the murder victim.

Per our sister site Deadline, Bloodgood will fill the series regular role of Poppy’s best friend, Cath, while Miller will recur as Lanie’s husband Alex.

Additionally, Brett Cullen (Narcos) will recur as the father of convicted murder Warren Cave.