Netflix Orders Black Summer Zombie Apocalypse Drama Starring Jaime King

Careful, Jaime King: Netflix is coming for your brain.
The streaming giant has handed an eight-episode series order to Black Summer, a zombie drama starring the Hart of Dixie alumna.
Per our sister site Deadline, Black Summer stars King as a mother who, having been torn from her daughter, embarks upon a harrowing journey to find the girl. Alongside a group of American refugees, King’s protagonist “must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions” in the midst of a zombie apocalypse’s deadliest summer.
Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, who also co-executive-produce Syfy’s zombie series Z Nation, will serve as co-showrunners on Black Summer.
In addition to her four-season run as Hart of Dixie‘s Lemon Breeland, King’s TV credits include Gary Unmarried, The Class and voiceover roles on Transformers: Power of the Primes and Star Wars: The Clone Wars — the latter of which will soon be revived via Disney’s forthcoming streaming service.
Netflix, meanwhile, recently gave the rejected Fox pilot Mixtape a 10-episode series order and renewed its Queer Eye reboot for Season 3.
