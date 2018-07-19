Iron Fist Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Alice Eve's Villainous Role Confirmed

Danny Rand will be throwing more punches this fall.

Marvel’s Iron Fist will return for Season 2 on Friday, Sept. 7, it was announced at the superhero drama’s Comic-Con panel on Thursday.

Also revealed at the panel: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness), whose involvement in Iron Fist‘s second season was first reported last December, is playing “Typhoid Mary” Walker, the infamous machete-wielding Marvel villain with multiple personalities. In a scene previewed at Comic-Con, Mary handily wiped the floor with Colleen and Luke Cage‘s Misty (who will appear in the new episodes as Misty and Colleen inch closer to their Daughters of the Dragon destiny).

Typhoid Mary won’t be Danny’s only woe, however. Davos aka the Steel Snake (played by Sacha Dhawan) will also be a Season 2 nemesis.

A teaser trailer for Season 2 was also debuted at the show’s Comic-Con panel; watch it above.