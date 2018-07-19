Ratings: Code Black Dips With Series Finale, Draw's Night's Biggest Audience

CBS’ cancelled Code Black wrapped its three-season run on Wednesday with 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking down on both counts yet matching its season average in the demo and leading the night in total audience.

TVLine readers gave the closer an average grade of “A-.”

Opening the Eye’s lineup, Big Brother (5.2 mil/1.4) dipped week-to-week yet dominated the night in the demo. The second episode of TKO (3.4 mil/0.8) slipped 15 percent and a tenth.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Leading out of reality-TV reruns, Reverie (1.7 mil/0.4) slipped to its smallest audience yet while holding onto its demo low.

THE CW | The Originals (677K/0.2) dipped to hit and tie season lows.

FOX | MasterChef (3.5 mil/1.0) and Hell and Back (3.3 mil/1.0) each ticked up.

ABC | The broadcast network’s ESPYs coverage (4 mil/0.9) dropped 25 and 36 percent from last year.

