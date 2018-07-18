Young & Hungry Sneak Peek: Will Josh Pair Well With Sofia's Boyfriend?

We may be one week away from Young & Hungry‘s series finale, but it seems the Freeform comedy still has a few tricks left to share.

Case in point: TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s second episode (8:30/7:30c) introduces Josh to Sofia’s new boyfriend, a sensual know-it-all who makes Josh uncomfortable within moments of entering his apartment. (So much for Gabi and Sofia’s dream of their BFs becoming BFFs!)

We don’t want to give too much away before you click on the video, but let’s just say you’ll never open a bottle of wine the same way again.

Hit PLAY on the sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: How do you hope Young & Hungry ends next week?