The Umbrella Academy Teaser Photo Reveals 2019 Release on Netflix

A first teaser photo for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The Umbrella Academy reveals a new 2019 timetable for its release.

Previously, the 10-episode order had been penciled in for “2018.”

View photo, then read on for more:

Based on the Dark Horse comic book series created by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes that comes together to solve the mystery of their father’s death, the threat of the apocalypse and more.

The cast is led by (clockwise from top left) Tom Hopper (Black Sails) as Luther Hargreeves aka Spaceboy, David Castañeda (Switched at Birth) as Diego Hargreeves/The Kraken, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves/The Rumor, Ellen Page (Juno) as Vanya Hargreeves/The White Violin, Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) as Number Five/The Boy and Robert Sheehan (Fortitude) as Klaus Hargreeves/The Séance.

Additionally, Colm Feore (every Irish thing ever) plays Sir Reginald Hargreeves aka The Monocle, Kate Walsh (13 Reasons Why) is The Handler and Mary J. Blige is a hitwoman named Cha-Cha.

Jeremy Slater penned the pilot script, while Steve Blackman will serve as showrunner.