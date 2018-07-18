Silicon Valley Alum Alice Wetterlund Lashes Out at Co-Stars Who Enabled T.J. Miller's Bullying: 'F—k Off Forever'

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Alice Wetterlund, who played computer engineer Carla Walton during Seasons 2 and 3 of Silicon Valley, described her experience on the set of the HBO series as “kind of a nightmare.” And the reason? T.J. Miller, whose stint as Erlich Bachman ended with Season 4.
He “was a bully and petulant brat,” Wetterlund wrote, “and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism.”
As such, she added, “They can f—k off forever.”
The actress, who has since appeared in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, didn’t speak out during her run on Silicon Valley for a couple of reasons. “One, I needed the job,” she wrote, “and two, it was my first recurring role, and I had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird. Now I know!”
Since Miller’s departure from Silicon Valley, he has been accused of sexual assault and arrested for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat. You can read Wetterlund’s full comments below.