Silicon Valley Alum Alice Wetterlund Lashes Out at Co-Stars Who Enabled T.J. Miller's Bullying: 'F—k Off Forever'

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Alice Wetterlund, who played computer engineer Carla Walton during Seasons 2 and 3 of Silicon Valley, described her experience on the set of the HBO series as “kind of a nightmare.” And the reason? T.J. Miller, whose stint as Erlich Bachman ended with Season 4.

He “was a bully and petulant brat,” Wetterlund wrote, “and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism.”

As such, she added, “They can f—k off forever.”

The actress, who has since appeared in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, didn’t speak out during her run on Silicon Valley for a couple of reasons. “One, I needed the job,” she wrote, “and two, it was my first recurring role, and I had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird. Now I know!”

Since Miller’s departure from Silicon Valley, he has been accused of sexual assault and arrested for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat. You can read Wetterlund’s full comments below.

Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career! We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 17, 2018

Thank you! I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can fuck off forever. https://t.co/YxGHiSYMrJ — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

If it was so awful, why did you stay? Doesn't that just make you complicit as well? Or does that only count for the other cast members? — A Dude (@EastNash10) July 18, 2018