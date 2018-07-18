Game of Thrones' Aidan Gillen Chases UFOs in First Project Blue Book Trailer

Littlefinger’s gotten himself into something a little creepy. In the first trailer for History’s Project Blue Book, Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen, playing astrophysicist and UFO skeptic J. Allen Hynek, is asked by Uncle Sam to disprove the existence of little green men — which turns out to be a hell of a lot easier said than done.

The 1950s-set drama, created by David O’Leary and executive-produced by Robert Zemeckis, orbits Hynek’s efforts on behalf of the Air Force to, per the show’s official logline, “spearhead [a] clandestine operation that researched thousands of cases [of UFO sightings], many of which were never solved.”

The 10-episode series also stars Neal McDonough (Legends of Tomorrow) and Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries). Prior to its debut this winter, Project Blue Book will hold court at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21 (6:45 pm, Room A) with a panel attended by the aforementioned cast members plus O’Leary, co-star Laura Mennell, showrunner Sean Jablonski and executive producer Jackie Levine.

Press PLAY on the video above to check out the trailer, then hit the comments. Doesn’t it give you a kind of period-piece X-Files vibe?