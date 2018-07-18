Paula Faris Leaving The View

Paula Faris is out at both The View and Good Morning America Weekend, our sister site Variety reports. “To have time to cover stories in depth, Paula will leave [her current positions] at the end of this season,” said ABC News president James Goldston Wednesday.

“In four years at weekend GMA and three seasons at the Hot Topics table,” the exec added, “Paula has played an important role at both shows, offering an insightful and intelligent take on the big stories of the day. She’s been instrumental to their success.”

While continuing to contribute to GMA and appear on other ABC News programs, Faris will be prepping to debut a podcast on faith that will “explore what unites people of all backgrounds even in these divisive times.” Per Variety‘s article, the decision to vacate her positions at The View and the weekend edition of GMA was her own.

As yet, there has been no announcement of a replacement for Faris at either show. What do you think? Will you miss seeing Faris on the regular? Who do you suggest as a replacement on The View? Hit the comments.