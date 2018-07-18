NCIS: Diona Reasonover Upped to Series Regular for Season 16

NCIS is making a permanent addition to the team in the wake of Pauley Perrette’s departure. Diona Reasonover, who previously guest-starred in multiple episodes of the CBS procedural as forensic scientist Kasie Hines, has been promoted to series regular ahead of Season 16, TVLine has learned.

Reasonover made her first appearance as Kasie in Season 15’s 17th episode, “One Man’s Trash,” marking the one and only time she shared a lab with predecessor Abby. She next appeared in the final two shows of the season, following Perrette’s exit in Episode 22.

Reasonover’s previous TV credits include a series-regular gig on TBS’ one-and-done Clipped, as well as select episodes of 2 Broke Girls, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Girl Meets World, Grace and Frankie and Superstore.

NCIS’ Season 16 kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 8/7c, where it will now lead into new Dick Wolf procedural FBI. (For more CBS fall premiere dates, click here.) Reasonover joins returning series regulars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum.

