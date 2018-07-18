HTGAWM Promotes Amirah Vann to Series Regular Ahead of Season 5

Way to make a first impression that lasts! After recurring during Season 4 of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, Amirah Vann has been upped to series-regular status for the TGIT drama’s upcoming Season 5, according to our sister site Deadline.

The veteran of WGN America’s Underground made her HTGAWM debut in Season 4’s third episode as Tegan Price, a lawyer working with Caplan & Gold who, in the season finale, was revealed to be an FBI whistleblower. The actress also recurred on USA’s Unsolved: The Murder of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. and, in its final season, Major Crimes.

Vann’s promotion marks the series’ second big one ahead of Season 5: The Haves and the Have Nots‘ Rome Flynn, who made his first HTGAWM appearance as Gabriel Maddox this past season, has also been made a regular. (So we ought to find out which of the show’s characters is his mystery mom.)

What to do you think, HTGAWM fans? Are you stoked that you’ll be seeing more of Tegan next season? Hit the comments with your reactions.