Amber Tamblyn Added to the Cast of FX's Y Pilot as POTUS' Daughter

Amber Tamblyn has joined the cast of FX’s Y, the network announced on Wednesday. In the sci-fi/drama pilot, she’ll play Mariette Callows, the daughter of the president of the U.S. who is expected to follow his conservative footsteps into the political arena.

Mind you, D.C. will look a lot different if Y is ordered to series. Based on the Last Man DC comics by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the proposed show is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which every male mammal is history — except for one (I’m guessing extremely popular) guy.

Already cast in the pilot were Diane Lane as a first-term junior senator, Dunkirk’s Barry Keoghan as (possibly) the last man standing, Imogen Poots (Roadies) as his EMT sister, Lashana Lynch (Still Star-Crossed) as a Secret Service agent, Juliana Canfield (Succession) as a knife-maker with a soft spot for Keoghan, and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) as the president’s right-hand woman. Michael Green (American Gods) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage) are on board as showrunners, with Oscar nominee Green also writing the pilot.

Tamblyn’s previous small-screen credits include a stint as the brilliant Masters on House and the title role on Joan of Arcadia.