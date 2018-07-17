Law & Order: SVU Taps Dylan Walsh for Season 20 Recurring Role

TV veteran Dylan Walsh has booked an arc on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, signing on for a recurring guest role in the upcoming Season 20, according to our sister site Deadline.

Walsh will play John Conway, a “self-made man and major beverage distributor who is respected by his community and looked up to by his children,” per Deadline. Hmmm… that sounds like someone who might just turn out to be a sex criminal, if we know our SVU history.

Known for his starring roles on FX’s Nip/Tuck and CBS’ Unforgettable, Walsh recently co-starred as Lucy Hale’s dad on the short-lived CW dramedy Life Sentence. And he actually had a previous run-in with the SVU crew: Walsh guest-starred as a CIA agent whose fiancée ends up dead in Season 8’s “Annihilated.”

Walsh’s guest spot doesn’t have an airdate yet, but SVU returns for its 20th season with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9/8c.