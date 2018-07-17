New 9-1-1 Video: The Crew Faces an Earth-Shattering Season 2 Premiere

The heroes of Fox’s 9-1-1 are trained to deal with emergencies… and we’d say a massive earthquake hitting Los Angeles qualifies.

In the first new footage from Season 2 of the hit procedural — first posted by our sister site Deadline — firemen Bobby (Peter Krause), Evan (Oliver Stark) and Henrietta (Aisha Hinds) and cop Athena (Angela Bassett) snap into action when an earth-shattering tremor strikes. (The shots of freeways cracking and bridges crumbling as the first responders drive downtown are truly chilling.)

A second new promo teases the addition of new cast member Jennifer Love Hewitt, who takes over for Connie Britton this season as 911 dispatcher Maddie. But we only see Maddie’s back and hear her voice saying “911, what’s your emergency?” before the earthquake hits. (Hewitt was just cast in May — so maybe they didn’t have time to shoot her scenes yet?

9-1-1‘s two-part Season 2 premiere kicks off Sunday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c, before continuing in its regular timeslot on Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 pm.