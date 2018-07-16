Suits Video: Watch the Revamped Opening Credits for Season 8

Suits is ushering in a new era with a big change to a series mainstay.

When the USA Network drama returns this Wednesday (at 9/8c), it will do so with brand-new opening credits. But you don’t have to wait until the Season 8 premiere to check out the refreshed sequence, because TVLine has your exclusive first look.

The updated credits reflect the show’s revamped ensemble following the departures of original stars Patrick J. Adams (Mike) and Meghan Markle (Rachel). The silhouettes of recently added series regulars Katherine Heigl (as new lawyer Samantha), Amanda Schull (returning full-time as Katrina) and Dulé Hill (continuing as Alex) can now be seen alongside longtime cast members Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman.

The video also highlights the firm’s evolution over the past seven years with a montage of its many, many shifting names. Amid all the change, one thing remains comfortably familiar: The theme song is still “Greenback Boogie” by Ima Robot.

Press PLAY below to watch the video