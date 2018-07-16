Chicago P.D. Enlists Anne Heche to Play Key Recurring Role in Season 6

Is Anne Heche the newest thorn in Voight’s side?

Chicago P.D. has tapped the Brave star for a recurring role in Season 6 as Dep. Superintendent Katherine Brennan, our sister site Deadline reports.

Katherine is described as smart, to the point and political. While those may sound like good attributes, she is also self-serving, as well as a cunning and formidable opponent. Sounds like another potential foe for Voight, yes? Season 5 of the police drama concluded with the sergeant being questioned by higher-ups about a shooting he was involved in following Olinsky’s death. (Read our full finale recap here.)

The P.D. gig brings Heche back to the Peacock network, where she is coming off the one-and-done drama The Brave. Her previous TV credits include Dig, Save Me, Hung and Men in Trees.

Chicago P.D. returns on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c, following the season premieres of Fire and Med as part of NBC’s new #OneChicago block.