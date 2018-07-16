9-1-1 Calls on Charisma Carpenter to Get Season 2 Off to a Crazy Start

Charisma Carpenter has a 9-1-1 crisis that won’t get resolved for a couple months yet.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Buffyverse favorite is set to guest-star in the Season 2 premiere of Fox's new hit drama, playing a 9-1-1 caller who has found herself "stuck between a rock and a hard place," and in the most crazy of ways.

Ryan Murphy’s breakout procedural kicks off Season 2 on Sunday, Sept. 23, following Fox’s NFL coverage. It settles into its regular Monday-at-9 pm slot the following night, leading out of The Resident‘s own sophomore opener.

Carpenter previously guest-starred on Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s Scream Queens. In addition to the aforementioned Buffy and of course Angel, her other previous TV credits include Veronica Mars, Greek, The Lying Game and episodes of Lucifer and Chicago P.D.