Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 15

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “VRV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

Below you’ll find over a dozen premieres (including Suits and Killjoys), four series finales (including Code Black and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) and a pair of documentaries (including a look back at Freaks and Geeks and the life of Robin Williams).

Sunday, July 15

12 am The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale returns (Netflix; six new episodes)

11 am FIFA World Cup Final (Fox)

10 pm Who Is America? series premiere (Showtime)

10 pm The History of Comedy Season 2 premiere (CNN)

10:30 pm Our Cartoon President midseason premiere (Showtime)

Monday, July 16

8 pm Home Run Derby (ESPN)

8 pm Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind documentary (HBO)

9 pm CultureShock: Freaks and Geeks — The Documentary (A&E)

Tuesday, July 17

8 pm MLB All-Star Game (Fox)

10 pm Fear Factor summer premiere (MTV; two episodes)

Wednesday, July 18

8 pm ESPYS (ABC)

9 pm Suits Season 8 premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Code Black series finale (CBS; officially cancelled)

Thursday, July 19

9 pm Trial & Error Season 2 premiere (NBC)

10 pm Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce series finale (Bravo)

10 pm Snowfall Season 2 premiere (FX)

Friday, July 20

8 pm Kids’ Choice Sports Awards (Nickelodeon)

9 pm Wynonna Earp Season 3 premiere (Syfy)

9 pm The Paynes summer premiere (OWN)

10 pm In Search Of reboot premiere (History)

10 pm Killjoys Season 4 premiere (Syfy)

10 pm Outcast Season 2 premiere (Cinemax)

Saturday, July 21

9 pm Me, Myself & I series finale (CBS; officially cancelled)

9:30 pm Living Biblically series finale (CBS; officially cancelled)

