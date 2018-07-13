Queer Eye Renewed for Season 3 as the Fab Five Relocates to Kansas City

All things really do just keep getting better for Queer Eye.

Fresh off its four Primetime Emmy Award nominations — for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, with additional nods for casting, cinematography and picture editing — Netflix is renewing it for a third season, TVLine has learned.

But unlike the first two seasons, which were based in Atlanta, the show’s third outing will send the Fab Five to Kansas City, Mo., to teach a new crop of Americans how to be the best versions of themselves. (Versions that moisturize, people!)

Production on the 10-episode third season begins July 16, with a TBD premiere date set for sometime in 2019. All five original cast members — Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion) and Antoni Porowski (food and wine) — will, of course, return.

Queer Eye's first two seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.