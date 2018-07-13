Family Guy's Comic-Con Mini Poster Offers 'Huge' First Look at Season 17

Peter Griffin is really stepping in it this time.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Family Guy‘s Comic-Con mini poster, which features custom art from an upcoming Season 17 episode titled “Big Trouble in Little Quahog.” The episode was written by Dominic Bianchi and Joe Vaux, who also directs. (Vaux was responsible for last season’s “Send in Stewie, Please” and “Three Directors.”)

Family Guy will also have a presence at Comic-Con, returning for a special panel on Saturday, July 21 from 1:00 – 2:15 p.m. in Ballroom 20. Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green and Mike Henry, as well as executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Steve Callaghan, are all scheduled to participate.

The new season of Family Guy premieres Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c on Fox. Scroll down to see the show’s Comic-Con poster in full, then drop a comment with your thoughts.