Cassidy Freeman Joins Cast of HBO's Danny McBride Televangelist Comedy

The Gemstone family keeps growing: Smallville alum Cassidy Freeman has joined the cast of Danny McBride’s HBO comedy pilot The Righteous Gemstones, TVLine has learned.

Gemstones stars McBride as Jesse, the eldest son in a famous family of televangelists; John Goodman co-stars as the Gemstone family’s patriarch. Freeman will play Jesse’s wife Amber Gemstone, who gave up a career in journalism to devote her life to her husband and his church. The half-hour comedy project scored a pilot order at HBO last month, with McBride slated to write and direct.

Also joining the Gemstones cast: Tony Cavalero (School of Rock), as ex-Satanist Keefe Chambers, who was saved by the Gemstone family and is now their loyal servant; and Tim Baltz (Veep, Better Call Saul), as B.J., who’s engaged to Jesse’s sister Judy (Vice Principals‘ Edi Patterson) and struggles to fit in with the Gemstone clan.

Freeman spent three seasons on The WB/The CW’s Smallville as Lex Luthor’s half-sister Tess Mercer, following that up with a six-season run as Walt’s daughter Cady Longmire on the A&E/Netflix drama Longmire. Her other recent TV credits include NCIS, The Vampire Diaries and Once Upon a Time.