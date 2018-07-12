Emmy Nominations 2018: Watch Live Stream of the Big Announcements

Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold will share a podium on Thursday, bringing us the Orange Is the New Blacklist crossover we didn’t know we needed. They’re also announcing some pretty big nominations.

Beginning at 11:25 am ET, Wiley and Eggold will reveal the nominees for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing Monday, Sept. 17 (8/7c) on NBC. Team TVLine already weighed in with its dream Emmy nominees, but time will tell whether any of our picks actually get the love they deserve.

This year’s ceremony, broadcast from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, will be hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost. We’re particularly excited about seeing the duo outside the confines of Weekend Update. (Do their bodies even have lower halves anymore? We’ll find out!)

Upon the announcement that Che and Jost will share hosting duties, they released the following statement: “We’re proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce — and somehow that’s a real fact.” (It really is! Elfman and Pierce did, in fact, host the 1999 Primetime Emmys.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Emmy nominations announced live, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the nominees below.