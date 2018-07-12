Pose Renewed for Season 2 at FX

Live… Work… Renew!

FX on Thursday announced that Pose has been picked up for a second season, slated to premiere in 2019.

A drama about the New York City ball scene of the 1980s, Pose set a small-screen record for having the most transgender series regulars (five!) in its ensemble, more than any other TV series in history. The cast includes Evan Peters, MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, James Van Der Beek and Kate Mara.

“Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with Pose, an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture,” FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said in a statement. “As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like Pose on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit. We are honored to partner with our producers Ryan, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh, and the incredible cast and crew to continue this groundbreaking journey that is Pose.”

New episodes of Pose air Sundays at 9/8c on FX.