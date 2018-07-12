Emmys 2018: The 53 Biggest Snubs

We all know that #PeakTV is a double edged sword, but it’s rarely more evident than on Emmy nomination day.

Nominees for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Thursday, and while plenty of shows and stars received well-deserved nods, it feels like just as many alternatives were overlooked by voters. Needless to say, quite a few of TVLine’s Dream Emmy Nominees came up empty handed.

As is tradition, we rounded up what we consider to be the most egregious snubs, a list that seems to get longer every year. (We did mention that there’s too much TV, yes? OK, good.) Our list includes the likes of G.L.O.W.‘s Alison Brie, (nearly) the entire cast of Will & Grace, and quite a few Game of Thrones favorites we expected to earn nominations this year.

Important disclaimer: As it exists now, our list of snubs only pertains to 10 categories — Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Actor/Actress in a Comedy/Drama and Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Comedy/Drama.

Browse our gallery of 2018 Emmy snubs — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your additions to our list: Which shows and stars deserved more love?