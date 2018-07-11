CBS' Neighborhood: Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs Move In — First Footage

CBS is pulling the curtain back on its refurbished Neighborhood, releasing the first promo for the reshot pilot featuring new cast members Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs.

As previously reported, CBS tapped the sitcom vets (from New Girl and 2 Broke Girls, respectively) to replace original leads Josh Lawson and Dream Walker shortly after ordering the Cedric the Entertainer-fronted project to series last month. 2018 Fall TV Preview: A Guide to What's New Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In The Neighborhood, Greenfield’s Dave and Behrs’ Gemma decide to move their family into a predominantly African-American neighborhood in L.A., where not everyone appreciates their extreme neighborliness. The comedy hails from Jim Reynolds (The Big Bang Theory), who will exec-produce along with Cedric and James Burrows (Will & Grace). Burrows also directed the pilot.

“It’s like we brought LeBron to the team,” declares Cedric of Greenfield’s casting. “Max comes in with so much pedigree and comedic timing. And then Beth was like a secret weapon. I mean, we knew her from 2 Broke Girls, but when she came on to this pilot, she was just all buckets. She was just all scores. We were like, ‘Give the ball to Beth!’

Watch the first promo above