TV Stars Go Back to Work: First Photos From Arrow, This Is Us, Gifted and More

The broadcast TV season doesn’t get underway until this fall, but the stars of your favorite returning shows are already hard at work.

Quite a few popular network series, including Arrow, This Is Us and The Good Doctor, are currently in production on new episodes — and lucky for us, their casts and crews are giving fans a very early sneak peek via social media. And TVLine has saved you the trouble of having to scour the interwebs for the goodies by gathering all the best pics in one spot.

A few highlights from our back-to-work photo gallery (so far):

* Legends of Tomorrow‘s groovy time-trip

* Beth and Randall kicking off Season 3 of This Is Us

* A Riverdale family reunion, plus a revealing Archie and some girls-only bonding time

* The S.W.A.T. men in their gear

* A “rough” first day for a Supernatural fan fave

* Birthday wishes on the set of The Gifted

* Table reads for Arrow, The Good Doctor, The Good Place and more

Browse our gallery of back-to-work photos above (or click here for direct access), and make sure to bookmark this page for updates. Then hit the comments to tell us which returning shows you’re most excited to see this fall.