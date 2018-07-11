Blindspot: Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio Tapped for Top-Secret Season 4 Role

Blindspot is adding to its Season 4 ranks, casting Oscar nominee Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in a top-secret recurring role, TVLine has exclusively learned.

The actress will appear throughout the NBC drama’s fourth season as Madeline Burke, though further details about the character are being kept under wraps. An episode count for the role has also not been determined.

Mastrantonio’s TV resume includes roles on Limitless, Grimm and, most recently, three episodes of Netflix’s Marvel drama The Punisher.

In case your memory needs refreshing: Blindspot‘s third season ended on two major cliffhangers, after Jane — whose memory had been wiped as a result of ZIP poisoning — woke up in the hospital and seemed to have forgotten the last several years of her life. As far as she could recall, she was still Remi, and her plan to take down the FBI from the inside (!) was still in motion.

Weller, meanwhile, had suffered complications from a gunshot wound, and his life hung in the balance as he was shuffled between surgeries.

Season 4 of Blindspot kicks off Friday, Oct. 12, at 8/7c on NBC.